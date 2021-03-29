Southeastern Kentucky hit hard by flooding again after heavy weekend rain

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Southeastern Kentucky has once again been hit hard by flooding.

Heavy weekend rain caused the Cumberland River to swell past its banks. From Saturday morning through the early morning hours of Sunday, upwards of three to five inches of rain fell across southern Kentucky.

According to the latest river forecast for the Cumberland River in Williamsburg, it’s expected to crest at 31 feet on Monday, which is only one foot below the major flood stage and only four feet under the record.

I’m in Whitley County today where the Cumberland River is expected to crest just one foot below major flood stage, but several areas are still experiencing flooding issues. #KYwx @WKYT pic.twitter.com/lSFkrIQxeL — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) March 29, 2021

Briar Creek Park is already flooded due to several creeks and streams backing up from high water. Once the Cumberland River reaches 31 feet, several homes, businesses, and roads in low-lying areas are also threatened by flooding.

According to emergency management, they’ve been busy since Sunday night with rescue operations.

“We had another one last night, in Williamsburg that drove into the floodwater, we were able to get her out. Had to rescue three people out of their homes. This morning, we’re probably going to do another one,” said Danny Moses, Whitley County Emergency Management.

Now, while the river is expected to crest on Monday, the forecast doesn’t even have it getting below moderate flood stage until after Wednesday when more rain is expected to move in.

Moses says this is the worst flooding that has been around Whitley County since last fall.

