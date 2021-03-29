Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Kentucky’s attorney general, who wants to be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down.

The underlying issue in the case, to be heard in the fall, is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy.

But the issue before the court is whether Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron can intervene in the case, after rulings from a trial court and appellate panel and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to drop the case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
A family embraces each other in a hug at the Blue Grass Airport.
Air travel increasing in Lexington, officials worry it may not last

Latest News

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
Heavy weekend rain caused the Cumberland River to swell past its banks. From Saturday morning...
Southeastern Kentucky hit hard by flooding again after heavy weekend rain
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Ky. lawmakers working to override Beshear’s vetoes as clock winds down on session
The Fayette County Health Department has hundreds of vaccine doses available every week.
LFCHD trying to fill hundreds of open appointments for Wednesday vaccination clinic