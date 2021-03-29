Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

1,319,323 Kentuckians have gotten at least their first vaccine dose. Gov. Beshear says that’s nearly 40% of Kentucky’s adult population.

Governor Beshear reported 310 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 425,333 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.89 percent positivity rate. Of Monday new cases, 50 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 6,042. Today’s reported deaths include one from August, one from November, two from December, two from January, two from February and three from March.

As of Monday, 364 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 87 are in the ICU, and 41 are on ventilators. At least 49,549 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

State officials announced 41 variant cases of COVID have been detected in 15 counties. Those counties are: Allen, Boone, Bullitt, Calloway, Campbell, Christian, Fayette, Garrard, Jefferson, Kenton, Larue, Madison, Marshall, Russell and Warren.

