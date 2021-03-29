Advertisement

Water slowly recedes in Middlesboro following Sunday morning flood

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Fire Departments and Rescue Squads working through major flooding on March 28th.

“They were out, searching for alternative routes just in case they had to take somebody to the hospital. I was well pleased with how our city’s responded,” Mayor of Middlesboro Rick Nelson said.

An experience Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson is all too familiar with.

“We had a flood here last year probably, the end of February, and it was pretty bad. This one was a lot worse, it affected more personal homes and more businesses this time,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he is thankful there have not been any reports of deaths.

“We’ve had a couple of water rescues. The loss of life is the number one thing, you can always replace a home or something like that, but you can’t replace a loss of life,” Nelson said.

Nelson says they hope to qualify for a Federal Declaration.

“If you remember, last time there was a lot of counties affected in Eastern Kentucky. This time we have about five and I think the threshold is $6 million and that’s a pretty high target to reach but we’re going to try,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he was proud of his city, for its hard work.

“They know that they’re going to get flooded once a year, but they always come back because that’s just the type of people we have here,” Nelson said.

Nelson says the water is receding, but not as fast as they would like. He says they will have a plan of attack soon.

Original Story:

Heavy rain overnight left major roads closed, cars submerged and water inside homes and businesses in Middlesboro Sunday morning.

Mayor Rick Nelson tells WYMT the flooding started around 5 a.m. and the water kept rising, covering much of Cumberland Avenue and shutting down busy U.S. 25E for a time.

Nelson said he knows of at least 25 homes that have been damaged. On the city’s Facebook page, he encouraged those will floodwater in their homes to reach out to the American Red Cross or Bell County Emergency Management.

Officials say while the water is starting to recede, several areas of the city are still flooded. They advise people to stay home for now.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
North Broadway was closed after a crash brought down a light pole in the area.
Crash closes part of downtown Lexington road
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Why you should hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card
MADISON CENTRAL WINS 11TH REGION TITLE
Madison Central, Franklin Co. win 11th Region titles
The Martin County Fiscal Court now waits for a new interim judge-executive to be appointed by...
Martin County to ‘move forward’ after judge-executive and deputy resign

Latest News

Even though the kids can't look for the eggs and hug the Easter bunny like they usually have...
Buffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort Parks and Recreation hold drive-through Easter event
WATCH | Air travel increasing in Lexington, officials worry it may not last
WATCH | Air travel increasing in Lexington, officials worry it may not last
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
A family embraces each other in a hug at the Blue Grass Airport.
Air travel increasing in Lexington, officials worry it may not last
UK evens the series with Alabama.
No. 7 Kentucky tops No. 3 Alabama 4-2 to even series