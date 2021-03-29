Water slowly recedes in Middlesboro following Sunday morning flood

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Fire Departments and Rescue Squads working through major flooding on March 28th.

“They were out, searching for alternative routes just in case they had to take somebody to the hospital. I was well pleased with how our city’s responded,” Mayor of Middlesboro Rick Nelson said.

An experience Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson is all too familiar with.

“We had a flood here last year probably, the end of February, and it was pretty bad. This one was a lot worse, it affected more personal homes and more businesses this time,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he is thankful there have not been any reports of deaths.

“We’ve had a couple of water rescues. The loss of life is the number one thing, you can always replace a home or something like that, but you can’t replace a loss of life,” Nelson said.

Nelson says they hope to qualify for a Federal Declaration.

“If you remember, last time there was a lot of counties affected in Eastern Kentucky. This time we have about five and I think the threshold is $6 million and that’s a pretty high target to reach but we’re going to try,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he was proud of his city, for its hard work.

“They know that they’re going to get flooded once a year, but they always come back because that’s just the type of people we have here,” Nelson said.

Nelson says the water is receding, but not as fast as they would like. He says they will have a plan of attack soon.

Original Story:

Heavy rain overnight left major roads closed, cars submerged and water inside homes and businesses in Middlesboro Sunday morning.

Mayor Rick Nelson tells WYMT the flooding started around 5 a.m. and the water kept rising, covering much of Cumberland Avenue and shutting down busy U.S. 25E for a time.

Nelson said he knows of at least 25 homes that have been damaged. On the city’s Facebook page, he encouraged those will floodwater in their homes to reach out to the American Red Cross or Bell County Emergency Management.

Officials say while the water is starting to recede, several areas of the city are still flooded. They advise people to stay home for now.

