Advertisement

400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires

Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced...
Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.(City of Rapid City via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department said a fire that started near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area, about 15 miles northwest of Rapid City, had burned as much as 1 1/2 square miles and was “still moving” on Monday afternoon.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in Rapid City to oversee the response, said the fire started on private property.

Two additional blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone, with one covering an estimated 75 acres and the other 20 acres.

That caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close, as well as surrounding roads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home

Latest News

UK Police released surveillance video showing Bryan Carroll entering and exiting UK Hospital...
Police release surveillance video of man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital
After a year since the pandemic began, Kentucky’s unemployment system continues to experience...
New KY unemployment website sends claims under ‘fact-finding’
10th Region semis.
Montgomery County, Bishop Brossart to meet in 10th Region title game
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Derek Chauvin's trial begins with George Floyd's final moments