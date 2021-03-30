Advertisement

67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 67 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday, March 28, and Monday, March 29.

One new death was reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,471. The city’s death toll is 282.

The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 40 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 12.0 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 425,333 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,042 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

