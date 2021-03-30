Bourbon Drive-in preparing for its opening weekend

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - An old school industry is making changes to keep up with the modern day pandemic. The Bourbon Drive-in in Paris has its opening weekend in a few days.

After a year of classics, tickets for new movies will be on sale at the box office. To meet guidelines, guests must wear masks at the concession stand and in the restrooms.

Guests can turn their car around and sit in their trunks, bring their own folding chairs, or stay inside their car and tune into the radio.

The owners say the opening of the drive-in means spring time, and hope for a lot of people.

“We start it this year, we’ll keep an eye on everything and we’ll monitor it. We always watch our field and if we think things get too crowded or are not working, we just cut back,” said Trish Earlywine, co-owner of the drive-in.

Tickets must be paid for with cash, and can be purchased on site at the Bourbon Drive-in.

