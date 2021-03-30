Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch Southeastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Flash Flood Watch is out for the same areas hard hit by flooding over the weekend. Areas of southeastern Kentucky are in line for another heavy rain event tonight into Wednesday, leading to the potential for more flash flooding.

A general 1″-2″ of rain will be possible, leading to high water issues.

Much colder air crashes in behind this Wednesday into Wednesday night and could change the rain to a period of snow, especially across eastern Kentucky.

In addition to the winter weather, record lows are possible Thursday night into Friday morning as temps drop into the low and middle 20s for many.

Temps rebound quickly into Easter Weekend with highs reaching the low 60s Saturday and warming to around 70 for Easter Sunday. The pattern looks very warm wih highs in the 70s next week.

