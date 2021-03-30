Advertisement

Clark Co. opens new softball complex with 10-0 win over West Jessamine

This is the first KHSAA softball game in nearly two years.
Clark County softball
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County opened its new softball complex Monday night with a 10-0 win in five innings over West Jessamine.

After the spring sports season was cancelled in 2020, this is the first softball game for both teams in nearly two years.

“It is absolutely fantastic to play again,” said Colts head coach Amy Wymer. “It’s normal. It kinda makes life feel normal that we get to play, that we get to come back out here. It’s been a long time.”

