Essential Quality Headlines Field of Nine for Saturday’s $800,000 Toyota Blue Grass

A major steppingstone for the $3 million Kentucky Derby
Essential Quality wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.
Essential Quality wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.(Nicole Russo, Daily Racing Forum)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Godolphin’s undefeated homebred Essential Quality, the champion 2-year-old male of 2020, is the 3-5 morning line choice in a field of nine 3-year-olds entered Tuesday for Saturday’s 97th running of the $800,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2) going 1 1/8 miles on the main track.

Trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality debuted Sept. 5 at Churchill on Kentucky Derby Day and followed that 6-furlong triumph with victories in Keeneland’s Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance to sew up the Eclipse Award as champion 2-year-old.

A major steppingstone for the $3 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) to be run May 1 at Churchill Downs, the Toyota Blue Grass offers 170 points toward qualification to this year’s Derby on a 100-40-20-10 scale to the first- through fourth-place finishers. The Derby is limited to the top 20 point earners that pass the entry box.

The Toyota Blue Grass will go as the final race on Saturday’s 11-race program with a 6:35 p.m. (ET) post time. The first post time for the card that features six graded stakes is 1:05 p.m.

