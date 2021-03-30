Flooding problems continue in southeastern Kentucky; more rain in the forecast

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding problems from this weekend’s heavy rain continue in parts of Kentucky.

Knox County was hit particularly hard when the Cumberland River rose to its flood stage, well above 33 feet, and crested on Monday.

Now, the water levels have been going back down quickly and city crews have been cleaning up the mess it left behind, but some areas remain underwater.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, they had received about 15 calls to aid in rescues during the flooding, and many surrounding communities experienced the same.

“I just talked to the Richland Volunteer Fire Chief and they had five rescues and we’ve had several other fire departments across the county and we’ve assisted with those,” Sheriff Mike Smith said.

Now, according to the latest river forecast for the Cumberland River at Barbourville, it’s expected to fall below even its action stage of 22.5 feet by later Tuesday night and the rain moving in on Wednesday shouldn’t affect it too much.

Smith says a few roads were also washed out by the flooding, but road crews have been quick to get them repaired right away.

