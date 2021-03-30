Advertisement

Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters. It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.(Source: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (CNN) – What would you do if you found tens of thousands of dollars at your job?

A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma made sure it got returned to its owner.

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two sweaters.

It was stacks of cash, totaling $42,000.

What would you do if you found $42,000? Our new store associate Andrea was in that predicament two weeks ago when she...

Posted by Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 26, 2021

Instead of keeping the money, she had Goodwill track down the owner.

Lessing says she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to see the importance of honesty.

As a reward, the owner of the lost cash let Lessing keep $1,000.

Goodwill said it was one of the largest cash finds at any of its locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The campground at Fort Boonsborough is expected to be closed until August. But that date could...
Fort Boonesborough State Park Campground to be closed for months due to flooding

Latest News

File image
Toddler killed in Adair County fire
Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach...
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
While the symptoms from some of these cases tend to be worse, doctors say there is something...
Health officials urge people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 variants spread across Kentucky
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate a “trailblazing slate” of...
Biden rolls out diverse first slate of judicial nominees