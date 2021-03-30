Gov. Beshear reports 751 new COVID-19 cases; 2.9% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 751 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 426,073 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.9% positivity rate. Of Tuesday new cases, 113 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, and 10 new audit deaths. Those bring the state total to 6,065.

As of Tuesday, 378 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 91 are in the ICU, and 37 are on ventilators. At least 49,627 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”

Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

