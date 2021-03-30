Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 751 new COVID-19 cases; 2.9% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 751 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 426,073 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.9% positivity rate. Of Tuesday new cases, 113 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, and 10 new audit deaths. Those bring the state total to 6,065.

As of Tuesday, 378 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 91 are in the ICU, and 37 are on ventilators. At least 49,627 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline –  but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”

Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The campground at Fort Boonsborough is expected to be closed until August. But that date could...
Fort Boonesborough State Park Campground to be closed for months due to flooding

Latest News

In a matter of weeks, we are saying goodbye to a beloved member of our WKYT family....
WKYT’s Ken ‘Harv’ Harvener honored on Kentucky House floor
WATCH | Lawmakers honor WKYT's Ken 'Harv' Harvener
WATCH | Lawmakers honor WKYT's Ken 'Harv' Harvener
The Bourbon Drive-in in Paris has its opening weekend in a few days.
Bourbon Drive-in preparing for its opening weekend
File image
Toddler killed in Adair County fire