Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More ups and downs are coming around

A cold front will drive daytime highs way down.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next couple of days will feature the warmest temperatures of the week and the wettest conditions.

Out ahead of a cold front you’ll find our temperatures climb to highs around 70 degrees. This sets us up for a very action-packed pattern for the middle of the week. A cold front will sweep in to spark more showers & thunderstorms.

It is Wednesday that has the best rain chance. It also includes tumbling temperatures.  We’ll start the morning around 60 degrees and by the afternoon, our numbers will fall into the 40s. It all happens in a hurry! Those numbers tumble so fast that we could see some snowflakes by the night and early morning hours on Thursday. No, that isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke, it really looks like some snow shower activity could be around.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

