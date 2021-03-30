Advertisement

Kentucky proposal calls for full-day kindergarten funding

Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a spending plan that would pump money into full-day...
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a spending plan that would pump money into full-day kindergarten. (File image)(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a spending plan that would pump money into full-day kindergarten.

The Senate budget committee sent the proposal to the Senate on Tuesday - the final day of this year’s legislative session.

RELATED: Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill

The proposal includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten.

Kentucky’s school districts now get state funding for half-day kindergarten, with districts using local taxpayer money to pay for full-day services.

The spending plan also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
A family embraces each other in a hug at the Blue Grass Airport.
Air travel increasing in Lexington, officials worry it may not last

Latest News

Tuesday, more than 20 bills remain on the House orders of the day, but just a couple remain in...
Ky. lawmakers finishing up work on final day of 2021 regular session
Marsha Miller
Pedestrian killed in NKY crash; driver charged with murder
A late March blast of cold air and some flakes for the beginning of April.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington