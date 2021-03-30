Kentucky proposal calls for full-day kindergarten funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a spending plan that would pump money into full-day kindergarten.

The Senate budget committee sent the proposal to the Senate on Tuesday - the final day of this year’s legislative session.

The proposal includes $140 million in state funds for full-day kindergarten.

Kentucky’s school districts now get state funding for half-day kindergarten, with districts using local taxpayer money to pay for full-day services.

The spending plan also includes $575 million in federal pandemic aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat.

