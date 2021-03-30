Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers finishing up work on final day of 2021 regular session

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are finishing up the work for the 2021 regular session of the General Assembly.

It follows a late-night that saw legislators successfully override a number of bills the governor had vetoed. Both House and Senate moved Monday to override high profile education bills and bills that would limit the governor’s power.

MORE: Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill

The House also overrode some line items in the budget.

Tuesday, more than 20 bills remain on the House orders of the day, but just a couple remain in the Senate.

Included in the House is Senate Bill 4, which easily passed the Senate and a House committee. It would limit most no-knock warrants or unannounced police entries. There are at last a half dozen floor amendments some of which would allow more instances of no-knock warrants.

So far, the House has only taken up a number of resolutions, including the establishment of a workgroup for substance abuse disorders.

The legislature has also added things to other bills in the last days of the session. Tuesday morning, they are adding to they added to House Bill 382, which is a spending plan to fund all-day kindergarten, fund broadband access, and millions to pay off unemployment insurance debts.

RELATED: Kentucky proposal calls for full-day kindergarten funding

It totals $750 million. Still up for debate is how Kentucky aims to spend money from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress.

Monday night, both House and Senate worked through the 11 p.m. hour. They must adjourn by midnight Tuesday per the state’s constitution.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The campground at Fort Boonsborough is expected to be closed until August. But that date could...
Fort Boonesborough State Park Campground to be closed for months due to flooding

Latest News

Flooding problems continue in southeastern Kentucky; more rain in the forecast
Flooding problems continue in southeastern Kentucky; more rain in the forecast
Five-year-old golden retriever mix Matilda has traveled all over Kentucky to visit children,...
CASA of Lexington service dog in the running for national award
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a spending plan that would pump money into full-day...
Kentucky proposal calls for full-day kindergarten funding
Marsha Miller
Pedestrian killed in NKY crash; driver charged with murder