Ky. lawmakers finishing up work on final day of 2021 regular session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are finishing up the work for the 2021 regular session of the General Assembly.

It follows a late-night that saw legislators successfully override a number of bills the governor had vetoed. Both House and Senate moved Monday to override high profile education bills and bills that would limit the governor’s power.

The House also overrode some line items in the budget.

Tuesday, more than 20 bills remain on the House orders of the day, but just a couple remain in the Senate.

Here is what’s left for the House on the final day of the regular session. pic.twitter.com/LwhZgE2RfF — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 30, 2021

Included in the House is Senate Bill 4, which easily passed the Senate and a House committee. It would limit most no-knock warrants or unannounced police entries. There are at last a half dozen floor amendments some of which would allow more instances of no-knock warrants.

So far, the House has only taken up a number of resolutions, including the establishment of a workgroup for substance abuse disorders.

The legislature has also added things to other bills in the last days of the session. Tuesday morning, they are adding to they added to House Bill 382, which is a spending plan to fund all-day kindergarten, fund broadband access, and millions to pay off unemployment insurance debts.

It totals $750 million. Still up for debate is how Kentucky aims to spend money from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress.

Monday night, both House and Senate worked through the 11 p.m. hour. They must adjourn by midnight Tuesday per the state’s constitution.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.