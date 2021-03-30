Lexington Chicken Sandwich Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s second annual Chicken Sandwich Week is underway.

The weeks is organized in partnership with the “Food, News & Chews” radio show and Cumulus Radio stations.

According to our news partners at the Herald Leader, each sandwich is just five dollars at 10 participating restaurants.

LEXINGTON DINER

841 Lane Allen Rd. The Southern Chick: Bourbon maple-dipped fried chicken topped with American cheese, country gravy, crispy hash browns on Texas toast.

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

254 E. Brannon Rd., Nicholasville. The Caesar Chick: Savory Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese combined for a sensational chicken salad. Complete with lettuce, tomato and bacon for a Caesar Chick BLT Wrap.

SOUTHERN DELI & TAVERN

207 S. Limestone. Texas Grilled Chicken Sandwich: This Texas Grilled Chicken Sandwich is over the top with flavor thanks to a saucy slather of BBQ sauce, maple peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos and beer-battered onion rings.

MR. BREWS TAPHOUSE

220 Ruccio Way. Classic hot chicken sandwich: A juicy crispy fried chicken breast, dipped in a Country Boy Nacho Bait-infused hot sauce glaze, served on a brioche bun with pickles, shredded lettuce and a cool-down sauce.

AZUR RESTAURANT

3070 Lakecrest Circle. ’69 Firebird Chicken Sandwich: Azur-style fried chicken dipped in house-made tangy dragonfire hot sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, shredded iceberg, dill pickle and roasted garlic mayo.

GUS’S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN

321 E. Vine St. Served on buttered cheese toast, filled with two delicious, jumbo chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese and topped off with house-made Buffalo Ranch sauce.

SHAMROCK BAR & GRILLE

154 Patchen Dr. and 4750 Hartland Parkway. The Funky Chicken: Deep-fried chicken breast smothered in Korean BBQ sauce and topped with spicy sweet pickled, cole slaw, lava mayo, lettuce and tomato.

SCHLOTZSKY’S

117 W. Tiverton. Fiesta Chicken: Tender shaved chicken, cheddar cheese, black olives, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayo, fresh lettuce, red and green onions, and sliced tomato on a toasted jalapeno cheese bun.

ZIM’S CAFE

215 W. Main St. Grippo’s crusted crispy chicken sandwich, topped with BBQ Grippos, Alabama white BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

MAGEE’S BAKERY

726 E. Main St. CBR Sandwich: Chicken, bacon & ranch, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, jalapeno ranch with two thick cut strips of applewood bacon, in original sauce or house-made Buffalo sauce using a local hot pepper sauce made by Screaming Mimi’s.

