Lexington church leaders planning different approaches for Easter Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Easter is almost here, and churches in Lexington are getting ready for what they say will be a very special Sunday.

At Consolidated Baptist Church the sanctuary has been empty. No one has sat in the pews for more than year. And come Easter Sunday, one of the most important Christian holidays, all services will be online.

“We felt that was the safest way to go. We had had began to discuss what it would like like to have an outdoor celebration and we still felt that wasn’t the safest measure to take,” Donte’ Jackson said, the pastor of youth and young adults at Consolidated Baptist Church.

Other places like Crossroads Church in Lexington, are opting for a hybrid option, allowing parishioners to worship from home or in person.

“Here in person we’ve got all our safety measures in place. We’re asking people to wear masks and to socially distance,” said Ellen Kaiser, a children’s pastor at Crossroads Church.

Easter will look different once again this year. But church leaders say the most important thing is coming together for fellowship whether that’s online or six feet apart.

Churches are following CDC guidelines. As more people get vaccinated, they hope to one day welcome their full congregations back inside.

