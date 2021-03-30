Advertisement

Lexington church leaders planning different approaches for Easter Sunday

Churches in Lexington are getting ready for what they say will be a very special Easter Sunday.
Churches in Lexington are getting ready for what they say will be a very special Easter Sunday.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Easter is almost here, and churches in Lexington are getting ready for what they say will be a very special Sunday.

At Consolidated Baptist Church the sanctuary has been empty. No one has sat in the pews for more than year. And come Easter Sunday, one of the most important Christian holidays, all services will be online.

“We felt that was the safest way to go. We had had began to discuss what it would like like to have an outdoor celebration and we still felt that wasn’t the safest measure to take,” Donte’ Jackson said, the pastor of youth and young adults at Consolidated Baptist Church.

“We felt that was the safest way to go. We had had began to discuss what it would like like to have an outdoor celebration and we still felt that wasn’t the safest measure to take,” Jackson said.

Other places like Crossroads Church in Lexington, are opting for a hybrid option, allowing parishioners to worship from home or in person.

“Here in person we’ve got all our safety measures in place. We’re asking people to wear masks and to socially distance,” said Ellen Kaiser, a children’s pastor at Crossroads Church.

Easter will look different once again this year. But church leaders say the most important thing is coming together for fellowship whether that’s online or six feet apart.

Churches are following CDC guidelines. As more people get vaccinated, they hope to one day welcome their full congregations back inside.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The campground at Fort Boonsborough is expected to be closed until August. But that date could...
Fort Boonesborough State Park Campground to be closed for months due to flooding

Latest News

File image
Toddler killed in Adair County fire
While the symptoms from some of these cases tend to be worse, doctors say there is something...
Health officials urge people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 variants spread across Kentucky
File image
New teachers union announced after lawmakers override veto on controversial school choice bill
Watch
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch Southeastern Kentucky