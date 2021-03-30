Malathaat, Simply Ravishing top field of six in Saturday’s Central Bank Ashland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Undefeated Malathaat will headline a field of six 3-year-old fillies in Saturday’s 84th running of the $400,00 Central Bank Ashland (G1) at Keeneland.

The Todd Pletcher trained filly is favored at 9-5 on Mike Battaglia’s morning line. Malathaat closed her 2020 campaign with a victory in the Demoiselle (G2) at Aqueduct. Joel Rosario has the mount and will break from post five.

Simply Ravishing (5-2) is trained by Kenny McPeek. Luis Saez, who has been aboard for all three of Simply Ravishing’s victories, has the mount and will break from post position three.

The Central Bank Ashland carries 170 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Oaks (G1) on April 30 at Churchill Downs on a 100-40-20-10 scale for the first- through fourth-place finishers. The stakes will go as the ninth race on Saturday’s 11-race program with a 5:30 p.m. ET post time. The first post time Saturday is 1:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.