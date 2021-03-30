Montgomery County, Bishop Brossart to meet in 10th Region title game
Tuesday night’s winner advances to the Sweet 16.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Montgomery County and Bishop Brossart won Monday night’s 10th Region semifinals, advancing to Tuesday night’s championship game.
The Indians beat Scott 54-53. Freshman Allie Dillon hit a game-winning three with less than six seconds left on the clock.
In the first semifinal, Bishop Brossart beat George Rogers Clark 56-49. Tuesday night’s winner advances to the Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
