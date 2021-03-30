Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court appearance Monday, March 29, 2021, on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The alleged abuse occurred in 2020, court documents show.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said.

James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The incidents occurred in 2020, court documents show.

Shea’s attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.

Shea, 52, plans to plead not guilty to the charges that he thinks should be dropped, Bautista said.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the relationship of the alleged victim to Shea to protect the child’s identity. In general, the AP does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.

Shea won gold in the skeleton competition at the 2002 Salt Lake Games and is a third-generation Olympian.

Skeleton involves athletes racing headfirst down the ice at about 80 mph on a sled that looks like a large lunch tray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The campground at Fort Boonsborough is expected to be closed until August. But that date could...
Fort Boonesborough State Park Campground to be closed for months due to flooding

Latest News

Tony the Tiger® teams up with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® superfan and legendary Hall of Famer...
Shaq adds mini basketballs to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal
President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
In a matter of weeks, we are saying goodbye to a beloved member of our WKYT family....
WKYT’s Ken ‘Harv’ Harvener honored on Kentucky House floor
WATCH | Lawmakers honor WKYT's Ken 'Harv' Harvener
WATCH | Lawmakers honor WKYT's Ken 'Harv' Harvener
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
LIVE: Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving