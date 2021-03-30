Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. blocked off following serious crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked following a serious crash.

They’re blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker Barrel.

Kentucky transportation officials say one person may have died. They say the crash involved three vehicles and one commercial vehicle.

The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours.

We have a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.

