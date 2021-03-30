Pedestrian killed in NKY crash; driver charged with murder

LATONIA, Ky. (FOX19) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Latonia Monday night, Covington police say.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Winston Avenue in the parking lot of the former Burlington Coat Factory, according to a police news release.

Frank Harris, 54, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Hamilton County coroner.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Valenti said they took the driver, 44-year-old Marsha Miller, into custody. She has been charged with murder.

Investigators said evidence led them to believe it was an intentional act.

Miller is being held with no bond at the Kenton County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Covington Police Department Traffic Unit, Covington Police Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (Kenton County STAR Team).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.