Terry Wilson finds new home with New Mexico.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson has transferred to New Mexico.

Wilson went 17-8 as a starter for Kentucky and he is the only player in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015). His completion percentage of .649 (338 of 520) in the third-highest in Kentucky history.

“Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room,” said New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales. “He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68 percent of his games there. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”

Wilson’s career started at the University of Oregon in 2016, where he redshirted before transferring to Garden City Community College. He was rated the nation’s No. 5 overall JC player by ESPN coming out of Garden City.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.