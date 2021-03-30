Advertisement

Toddler killed in Adair County fire

File image
File image
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - Adair County officials responding to a house fire early Monday morning confirmed that a 20-month-old child had died inside the home and two others were sent to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police was called to assist Adair County Fire and Adair County EMS to the residential fire that took place on Slick Rock West Road around 5:18 a.m. Monday.

A detective confirmed that three people were inside the building at the time. A 61-year-old woman was able to make it out of the home and was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville, according to KSP’s release.

An 11-year-old girl was also airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to be treated for severe burns.

When officials entered the residence, they found a 20-month-old boy who was pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. KSP said no foul play is expected.

