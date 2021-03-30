Advertisement

WKYT’s Ken ‘Harv’ Harvener honored on Kentucky House floor

In a matter of weeks, we are saying goodbye to a beloved member of our WKYT family....
Photographer Ken "Harv" Harvener is retiring after 36 years.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In a matter of weeks, we are saying goodbye to a beloved member of our WKYT family.

Photographer Ken “Harv“ Harvener is retiring after 36 years.

For much of that time, he’s helped cover the legislative sessions in Frankfort.

Tuesday, the final day of the 2021 regular session, he was honored on the House floor.

Take a listen:

