39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 30.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,510. The city’s death toll is 282.

The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 40 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

330 cases, Jan. 6

323 cases, Jan. 7

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 426,073 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,065 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

