Boys’ Sweet 16 underway at Rupp Arena with some changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school basketball Sweet 16 is back after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The boys’ tournament tipped off Wednesday morning, but there are some changes this year. Our Chad Hedrick spoke with several folks Wednesday afternoon who say it’s good to be back at Rupp and have some normalcy.

There are several signs around the arena that are reminding fans of the biggest changes. Masks are required, and temperatures are being checked.

Inside, tickets are only being sold at 25% capacity. That’s about 5,000 or so tickets for each game, and and unlike years past, a ticket gets you one game versus two. This is so staff can sanitize between one game ending, and the other tipping off.

Some people admit the atmosphere isn’t exactly the same as it usually is because everyone is spaced out, but they’re just glad to be able to be there and have the tournament.

One fan who was there last year when the tournament got called off says it’s good to be back.

“It is different but like I said earlier, so good to be back in the gym watching the kids and coaches get back in the swing of things again and cheering our team on,” Terry Hayes said.

The boys’ tournament will continue through Saturday where the championship game tips off at 8:00 p.m.

