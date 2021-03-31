Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent cold front sweeping across the state today and it’s bringing some wild weather with it.

Temps crash all day behind our cold front with a second front arriving late in the day. That has even colder air behind it and may also produce some light snow and flurry action tonight and Thursday morning, especially across the east. A strong northwest flow may even spit out some flurries or snow showers in the east through Thursday evening.

Thursday highs may not make it to 40 in some areas. As skies clear Thursday night, record lows are possible across the region as temps drop toward the 20 degree mark in some areas.

Friday afternoon looks great, but it’s still cold with highs in the 40s.

Easter Weekend finds a major improvement in our weather with temps reaching the 60-65 degree range Saturday with plenty of sun. Easter Sunday will find temps in the upper 60s to low 70s with mainly sunny skies.

The setup for next week is a very warm one with daily highs in the 70s.

