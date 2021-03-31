Advertisement

Fayette Mall expanding its hours

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The change in seasons comes with a change at Fayette Mall.

Starting April 1, the mall will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“As we expand Fayette Mall’s hours, we remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures to keep the community healthy,” said Sarah Robinson, Senior Marketing Director for Fayette Mall.

The mall’s youth escort policy will remain in place. Anyone under 18 must be with a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. on weekdays and at all hours on weekends.

The mall cut back on its hours after the winter holidays.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead, man injured in Winchester
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Marsha Miller
Pedestrian killed in NKY crash; driver charged with murder

Latest News

39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Logan Jenkins
Salute to Seniors: Logan Jenkins from Morgan County High School
Showers will pass through our skies and could end as some snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A hard freeze will follow the rain
​Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From flooding to flakes and freeze potential