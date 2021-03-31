Good Samaritan stops robbery at Alaska gas station

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A Fairbanks resident stopped an attempted robbery at a Holiday Gas Station on Friday by holding the suspect at gunpoint. The incident started when a 17-year-old allegedly walked in with a knife and told employees he was robbing the store. Nick Moore who was buying his morning breakfast and Red Bull said that he was waiting in line when the suspect walked in with a knife.

“I kind of backed up a little bit to see what he was going to do, but I kind of already had [an] inkling in my head of what he was going to do,” Moore said. His suspicions came true as the man told employees that he was robbing the store.

“I put my stuff on the counter, snuck out the door, ran to my car, grabbed my pistol and came back up to the door - and as I came up the the door, he just turned to look at me. I racked my slide on my pistol and pointed it at him and he put his hands up,” Moore said. He then told the suspect to put down his knife and lay face-down on the floor while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

Charging documents say that after troopers arrived they quickly placed the suspect under arrest. He was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, and third degree assault.

Moore said that after the arrest, the employees bought him his breakfast.

Moore went on to say he wasn’t planning on using his gun, but that he is glad he had it. He also said that he feels having a gun deters crime, “They’re a shield against thieves, a deterrent against most crimes if people if people know that your establishment could be armed or people in that establishment could be armed.”

As for the suspect, Moore said he hopes he gets his life turned around and that this was a wakeup call for him.

Alaska State Troopers want to remind everyone that they always encourage people to call 911 and be a good witness, and not get involved if possible.

