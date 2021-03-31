Advertisement

‘I just keep hearing it’: Neighbor talks to WKYT about deadly Winchester shooting

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Winchester.

Winchester Police say Esther and Kino Kendall were arguing outside of a home on Spruce Court around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Witnesses say Esther and her young son were in the car when Kino shot Esther multiple times, then turned the gun on himself. Esther was killed and Kino was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Their child wasn’t hurt.

Police haven’t released details about the argument, but they believe the two were separated at the time and court documents show Esther filed for divorce the day before she was shot and killed.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said she saw and heard the incident and now she’s shaken up.

“I just keep hearing it. I just keep hearing it. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do anything. I just keep hearing it,” the neighbor said. “I told my husband ‘get away from the door, that’s gunshots.’ But he had already seen it all. I just can’t believe this happened.”

At last check, Kino Kendall is still being treated for his injuries. It’s not clear what charges he could be facing if he survives.

Police say they’re still investigating right now and sorting out some of the details. So, we’ll keep you updated as new information is released.

