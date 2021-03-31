Advertisement

Jamin Davis impresses at Kentucky Pro Day

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound prospect showed off his 42-inch vertical leap and 11′0″ broad jump
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis may have solidified has spot as a first-round NFL draft pick after posting eye-popping numbers during his pro day on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound prospect showed off his 42-inch vertical leap and 11′0″ broad jump. In the 40-yard dash, Davis broke the 4.4-second threshold with an unofficial 4.37 in his second attempt. Davis’ draft stock has continued to rise since he announced he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility at Kentucky.

“This isn’t some overnight sensation, said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “Jamin has been working his tail off since the moment he walked in our door. For us it’s going to be exciting to see who is that going to be next year? Who was talking about Jamin a year ago, other than maybe having an opportunity (to be drafted). Nobody was saying he was some amazing football player or amazing athlete or a first-round pick, but he’s done a lot of work for a lot of years to put himself in this position.”

Several of Davis’ former Wildcat teammates also put themselves in a position to be noticed by the NFL scouts in attendance. In all, eleven players went through the on-field testing.

The NFL Draft gets underway in Cleveland on April 29.

