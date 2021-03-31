​Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From flooding to flakes and freeze potential

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some strong elements of Spring are starting to show up out there. Rounds of heavy rain today could lead to some flash flooding. The greatest threat is in areas that picked up a lot of rain this past weekend. You could see a grand total of two inches. That all comes in roughly 24 hours.

As this system pulls away, our temperatures will drop. Some of you will not get out of the upper 30s or low 40s on Thursday afternoon. There is a chance that we get low enough to flirt with records. It looks like the early morning hours could feature some flakes.

Temperatures will tank on Friday morning, There is a chance that many folks see lows reach the low to mid-20s.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

