Kentucky baseball handles Bellarmine in return home

LEXINGTON, Ky. – John Rhodes cranked a first inning home run and Chase Estep scored a pair of runs as Kentucky defeated Bellarmine, 4-3, on a glorious Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats picked up their 18th victory of the season in front of 1,453 fans, the largest crowd of the season, in an efficient two hours and 48 minutes. After yielding a solo home run in the top of the first the Cats (18-4, 5-1 SEC) took the lead for good on Rhodes’ no-doubt blast to the back of the concourse in left field in the bottom half of the inning. The sophomore outfielder nearly delivered a grand slam an inning later but settled for a sacrifice fly to the wall, capping his three-RBI evening.

Meanwhile, sophomore infielders Chase Estep and Ryan Ritter produced the Cats’ other run at the bottom of the order. Estep double and tripled, coming home after the three-bagger on Ritter’s single up the middle that gave each of them two-hit nights.

On the mound, junior right-hander Alex Degen earned the victory in his first start of the season, while freshmen righties Wyatt Hudepohl (2.0 innings, five strikeouts) and Seth Logue (2.0 innings, three strikeouts) lent a hand. Logue earned the first save of his career by closing out the Knights (8-14).

Kentucky now will head to No. 5 Mississippi State for a series that begins on Thursday night at Dudy Noble Field, where UK head coach Nick Mingione spent eight years as an assistant coach before arriving in Lexington.