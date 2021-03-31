Advertisement

Kentucky baseball handles Bellarmine in return home

The Wildcats follow impressive weekend sweep with a 4-3 victory over Bellarmine at Kentucky Proud Park
The Wildcats follow impressive weekend sweep with a 4-3 victory over Bellarmine at Kentucky...
The Wildcats follow impressive weekend sweep with a 4-3 victory over Bellarmine at Kentucky Proud Park(Grace Bradley, UK Athletics.)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – John Rhodes cranked a first inning home run and Chase Estep scored a pair of runs as Kentucky defeated Bellarmine, 4-3, on a glorious Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats picked up their 18th victory of the season in front of 1,453 fans, the largest crowd of the season, in an efficient two hours and 48 minutes. After yielding a solo home run in the top of the first the Cats (18-4, 5-1 SEC) took the lead for good on Rhodes’ no-doubt blast to the back of the concourse in left field in the bottom half of the inning. The sophomore outfielder nearly delivered a grand slam an inning later but settled for a sacrifice fly to the wall, capping his three-RBI evening.

Meanwhile, sophomore infielders Chase Estep and Ryan Ritter produced the Cats’ other run at the bottom of the order. Estep double and tripled, coming home after the three-bagger on Ritter’s single up the middle that gave each of them two-hit nights.

On the mound, junior right-hander Alex Degen earned the victory in his first start of the season, while freshmen righties Wyatt Hudepohl (2.0 innings, five strikeouts) and Seth Logue (2.0 innings, three strikeouts) lent a hand. Logue earned the first save of his career by closing out the Knights (8-14).

Kentucky now will head to No. 5 Mississippi State for a series that begins on Thursday night at Dudy Noble Field, where UK head coach Nick Mingione spent eight years as an assistant coach before arriving in Lexington.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

10th Region title game.
Montgomery Co. falls to Bishop Brossart in 10th Region title game
Terry Wilson finds new home with New Mexico.
Terry Wilson finds new home with New Mexico
The Boys' Sweet 16 begins Wednesday.
Boys’ Sweet 16 kicks off Wednesday at Rupp Arena
Essential Quality wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.
Essential Quality Headlines Field of Nine for Saturday’s $800,000 Toyota Blue Grass