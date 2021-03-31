KSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly deputy-involved shooting is under investigation.

Kentucky State Police says Monday afternoon, around 4:30, a Fleming County deputy tried to stop a vehicle in which a man and a woman appeared to be involved in a physical domestic violence altercation.

KSP says the man got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

When the deputy caught the man, KSP says they got into a physical struggle resulting in the deputy shooting the man.

The man was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputy was taken to Meadowview Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

State police say they were asked by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the incident. They say no additional details will be released about the case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.