Advertisement

Ky. bill makes some pandemic voting changes permanent

There may be no major elections in Kentucky this year, but next time those across the...
There may be no major elections in Kentucky this year, but next time those across the commonwealth go to the polls, they may be greeted with some of the changes that were born out of the pandemic.(WKYT)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There may be no major elections in Kentucky this year, but next time those across the commonwealth go to the polls, they may be greeted with some of the changes that were born out of the pandemic.

Legislation has cleared the General Assembly to keep some of the adjustments county clerks said voters found most popular.

If it becomes law, House Bill 574, which gained final passage late Monday, would create three days of in-person, non-excuse early voting, including on a Saturday heading into an election.

The bill can still be vetoed or signed by the governor.

It also allows counties to create voting centers where anyone can cast a ballot, regardless of what precinct they live in.

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said she hopes to learn from the prior year as her office begins planning for future elections as soon as April.

“At least we’ve got something to look back on and see where our strengths and weaknesses are, and to hopefully even improve what we saw the last time,” she said. “I do think people were quite satisfied with the voting experience they had last year.”

The bill would not make widespread mail-in absentee balloting a reality but would maintain an online portal for those who are eligible to vote by mail.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead, man injured in Winchester
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Woman killed in Lexington hit-and-run

Latest News

Jewish leaders are criticizing Kentucky’s Libertarian Party for comparing vaccine passports to...
Lexington rabbi responds to Ky. Libertarian Party comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust
Lawmakers have gone home, and this year’s legislative session is over.
Special session likely to be called for Ky. lawmakers to discuss plans for American Rescue Plan money
Juanyah Clay as a suspect in the killing of Bryan Greene.
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested