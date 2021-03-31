Advertisement

Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As pandemic restrictions lift, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said now’s the time to focus on preventing youth violence.

“We’re not going to end crime across the board, but we always see an uptick in violence when there’s less structure in place in the daily lives of our youth,” said Tyler Scott, the mayor’s chief of staff.

That is, structure provided by school, sports, community centers and gatherings.

“We saw a real hit to the safety and quality of life in our community. We saw a lot of people who would normally receive a lot of hands-on mentoring and engagement really struggle through that,” Scott said.

City leaders are collaborating with community leaders and programs again to give them the resources they need.

“Our job is to bring those really dedicated leaders out there, and organizations together to the table, to develop and troubleshoot, leverage what’s working where and how to build on it,” Scott said.

The city has sent out a request for information for crime prevention programs. Scott said they will build on the city’s current initiatives, like the ONE Lexington Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program with UK Healthcare.

“It’s designed to intervene in the life of someone who’s been admitted to the emergency room for being on the receiving end of violent crime,” Scott said.

The city will collect responses for crime prevention, intervention and re-entry programs until April 26. Leaders plan to sit down with stakeholders and discuss the best options from there.

The mayor’s office said hey want to have programs up and running before school is out for summer, so students can stay connected and have the structure they need.

Lexington mayor's office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs
