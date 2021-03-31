Advertisement

Lexington rabbi responds to Ky. Libertarian Party comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust

By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jewish leaders are criticizing Kentucky’s Libertarian Party for comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin told us, because of Passover, he didn’t see this tweet from the Libertarian Party of Kentucky until Monday night.

Jewish leaders are criticizing Kentucky’s Libertarian Party for comparing vaccine passports to...
Jewish leaders are criticizing Kentucky’s Libertarian Party for comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust.(WKYT)

The tweet says “Are the vaccine passports going to be yellow, shaped like a star, and sewn on our clothes?” It’s a reference to the yellow Star of David that was forced to be worn by Jews during the Holocaust.

Rabbi Litvin told us he wasn’t surprised, but he was disappointed.

“It’s morally wrong to make this comparison, but it’s not an uncommon one, unfortunately,” said Rabbi Litvin, Chabad of the Bluegrass. “In fact, it’s a growing issue of using Holocaust comparisons to make literally any political point you want to make.”

There has been talk of private businesses using a vaccine passport to identify those who have been vaccinated. Tuesday, the White House said that wouldn’t be issued by the government.

MORE: US vaccine passport in the works

Rabbi Litvin said comparing the two minimizes the horrors inflicted on millions of people.

“When you suggest that the vaccine passport, which again is a controversial idea, is the same as a yellow star you’re suggesting those who don’t have it will be shuttled in cattle cars to camps to be gassed. You are suggesting that not having one would be grounds to be shot in the streets. To be assaulted, to have your beard torn off, your body. These are things which happened to Jews on a daily basis in Europe,” Rabbi Litvin said.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday the Kentucky Libertarian Party said, while the tweet may have been insensitive, it was in no way antisemitic. They also said it started a conversation that needed to be had.

For Rabbi Litvin, that conversation is one that shouldn’t include comparisons to the holocaust.

“It’s certainly condemnable, there’s nothing here that’s unforgivable,” Rabbi Litvin said. “They weren’t calling for a holocaust. They were merely engaging in a light form of Holocaust denial. Which is a major problem. But the way to counter such a problem in my opinion is with education, specifically moral education.”

Rabbi Litvin said he saw responses to the tweet from people who were painting all of Kentucky as anti-Semitic. He said that isn’t the case and, in fact, the state is at the forefront of fighting anti-Semitism.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead, man injured in Winchester
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Woman killed in Lexington hit-and-run

Latest News

There may be no major elections in Kentucky this year, but next time those across the...
Ky. bill makes some pandemic voting changes permanent
Lawmakers have gone home, and this year’s legislative session is over.
Special session likely to be called for Ky. lawmakers to discuss plans for American Rescue Plan money
Juanyah Clay as a suspect in the killing of Bryan Greene.
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested