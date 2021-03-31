Madison Central’s Jaylen Davis is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

He may only be a sophomore guard, but Jaylen Daivs is a big reason why the Madison Central Indians are back in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2013 after winning the 11th region title.

“I love being an underdog,” said Davis. “You know our whole team does. They underestimated us a lot. They didn’t know what we could do. So I feel like we showed them. We’ve got to keep proving ourselves.”

Davis is averaging 14 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

“It’s a teamwork thing,” said Davis. “We’ve all got to do what we’ve got to do. We all have a role, and I feel like my role is to shoot and drive. I provide offense and defense, everything.”

While Davis has achieved success on the court, off the court hasn’t been as easy after his dad passed away during the season. He was able to lean on his senior teammate Braeden Ray, who also lost his dad as a sophomore.

“I feel like this is for my dad, Braedan’s dad,” said Davis. “We know they’re smiling up there for us. They’re proud of us, but they want us to do this.”

“There are two people up in heaven that are really walking tall today,” said Madison Central head coach Allen Feldhaus. “I was thinking we want to make them prouder, and I was thinking today when I was going to do my little speech, really there’s three because I know my dad is up there grinning too.”

