Man being pursued by police struck by cruiser; investigation underway

Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.

Police say around 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Garden Springs area for a welfare check after a social worker called 911 and said a 19-year-old man was having a mental crisis. They say the man was making verbal threats by phone to harm his case worker.

When officers arrived, the man began making threats toward the officers while holding a knife, and then he fled on foot. Police say they initiated a foot pursuit.

While fleeing, the man ran into the roadway and was struck by another officer arriving on the scene. Police say the officers immediately requested an ambulance.

The individual was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He’ll be placed in Emergency Detention for his mental crisis, police say.

According to policy, the officer who struck the individual has completed critical incident testing.

