Advertisement

Montgomery Co. falls to Bishop Brossart in 10th Region title game

This is the Lady Stangs’ first 10th Region title since 2001.
10th Region title game.
10th Region title game.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Bishop Brossart beat Montgomery County 61-47 Tuesday night to win the 10th Region championship.

This is the Lady Stangs’ first 10th Region title since 2001 and they will play Bowling Green at the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

The Indians end their season with a 15-6 record.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Lawmakers override vetoes on controversial education bills, including school choice bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 310 new COVID-19 cases; 2.89% positivity rate
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works

Latest News

Terry Wilson finds new home with New Mexico.
Terry Wilson finds new home with New Mexico
The Boys' Sweet 16 begins Wednesday.
Boys’ Sweet 16 kicks off Wednesday at Rupp Arena
Essential Quality wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.
Essential Quality Headlines Field of Nine for Saturday’s $800,000 Toyota Blue Grass
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.
Malathaat, Simply Ravishing top field of six in Saturday’s Central Bank Ashland