Montgomery Co. falls to Bishop Brossart in 10th Region title game

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Bishop Brossart beat Montgomery County 61-47 Tuesday night to win the 10th Region championship.

This is the Lady Stangs’ first 10th Region title since 2001 and they will play Bowling Green at the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

The Indians end their season with a 15-6 record.

