Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead, man injured in Winchester

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County.

The Clark County sheriff tells us that a woman is dead, and the man who shot her, at last check, is still alive.

The shooting happened earlier Tuesday night on Spruce Court. We first got a tip around 8:20 p.m.

The neighborhood is tucked back behind a manufacturing company, and a ways off of U.S. 60.

When WKYT’s Shelby Smithson pulled up to the scene earlier, police were leaving and no officers at the scene could tell us what happened.

We don’t have names yet, the relationship between the man and the woman, or if anyone will face any charges.

We’ll keep reaching out to investigators to figure out what happened.

