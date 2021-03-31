Salute to Seniors: Logan Jenkins from Morgan County High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High school seniors have been put through the wringer because of COIVD-19.

One young man has been making it through a difficult year with a smile on his face.

Jessica Jenkins describes her son Logan as the happiest kid she’s ever met.

“He loves school, he loves people. Once he loves you, he loves you forever.”

But that positive light was starting to dim after months of virtual learning in his senior year.

“He doesn’t like it, not at all!”

Apart from people, Logan’s other great love is sports and cheering on his team, the Morgan County Cougars.

“He gets torn up if he can’t attend ball games. He probably loves it more than the players.”

Because of the pandemic, capacity at games has been limited. But knowing how important it is to him, Logan’s friends and classmates have stepped up to make sure he’s there.

“Each kid was only given so many tickets and I always have people messaging me to make sure he has one. The football coaches are great too, they invited Logan to sit on the field during the games, they got him a jersey and he gets to go out on the field with all the players.”

Logan is thrilled to be back at school for in-person learning and he’s looking forward to a big graduation ceremony, along with some other milestone moments.

“He’s excited, he’s already got a date for prom so, he’s ready for it.”

