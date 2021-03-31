Some Ky. landlords say they aren’t getting enough help from eviction relief fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centers for Disease Control has extended the federal eviction moratorium until the end of June, and Kentucky officials have set up a relief fund to assist tenants struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. But some landlords are struggling to pay bills as well. They say the state is not sending relief funds quick enough.

“I actually have not been able to pay some of our bills,” said Billie Brennan, the property manager with Snappy Properties.

Brennan overseas three rental properties in southern Kentucky. Some of her tenants haven’t paid rent due to the pandemic and the situation has put her in a bind.

“In one building I have six people who are behind on rent, and some of them are like four and five months behind on rent,” Brennan said.

Brennan says these tenants owe about $13,000 in rent. Due to the extended eviction moratorium she hasn’t been able to kick them out, but she still has bills to pay and risks missing a mortgage payment.

“So we were really excited when the Healthy at Home got more funds,” Brennan said.

Kentucky’s Healthy at Home eviction relief fund is supposed to assist struggling tenants with rent or utilities. Brennan and her tenants submitted applications earlier this month but says they haven’t been processed. She called several times looking for answers.

“It feels like we’re constantly hearing ‘we’re flooded with applications.’ At this point we’re a year in. I feel like that’s an excuse and not a reason now,” Brennan said.

We reached out to the governor’s office for an explanation as to why some applications for eviction relief funds have not been processed. We were told officials are working to resolve the issue.

