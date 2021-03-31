Special session likely to be called for Ky. lawmakers to discuss plans for American Rescue Plan money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers have gone home, and this year’s legislative session is over.

Among the bills passed in the final hours, a spending plan that uses $750 million of the $2.5 billion Kentucky allotment in the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress.

Lawmakers inserted the spending language into an amendment of House Bill 382. It earmarks $500 million to pay off unemployment insurance debts.

Without that, Kentucky businesses and employers would have had to raise insurance taxes to pay off the loan Kentucky had to acquire to shore up the trust found last year.

$140 million will be used to ensure all-day kindergarten for every Kentucky school. Another $50 million will be used for broadband access for rural areas in the state.

The bill cleared the legislative about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

How the rest of the American Rescue Plan money will be spent will likely have to be decided in a special session later this year.

The House also approved $250 million for improvements to drinking water systems and the Senate for various construction projects.

