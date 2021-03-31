Advertisement

Special session likely to be called for Ky. lawmakers to discuss plans for American Rescue Plan money

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers have gone home, and this year’s legislative session is over.

Among the bills passed in the final hours, a spending plan that uses $750 million of the $2.5 billion Kentucky allotment in the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress.

Lawmakers inserted the spending language into an amendment of House Bill 382. It earmarks $500 million to pay off unemployment insurance debts.

Without that, Kentucky businesses and employers would have had to raise insurance taxes to pay off the loan Kentucky had to acquire to shore up the trust found last year.

$140 million will be used to ensure all-day kindergarten for every Kentucky school. Another $50 million will be used for broadband access for rural areas in the state.

The bill cleared the legislative about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

How the rest of the American Rescue Plan money will be spent will likely have to be decided in a special session later this year.

The House also approved $250 million for improvements to drinking water systems and the Senate for various construction projects.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating shooting that left a woman dead, man injured in Winchester
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Woman killed in Lexington hit-and-run

Latest News

There may be no major elections in Kentucky this year, but next time those across the...
Ky. bill makes some pandemic voting changes permanent
Jewish leaders are criticizing Kentucky’s Libertarian Party for comparing vaccine passports to...
Lexington rabbi responds to Ky. Libertarian Party comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust
Juanyah Clay as a suspect in the killing of Bryan Greene.
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested
Suspect in Lexington murder arrested