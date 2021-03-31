Advertisement

Suspect in Lexington murder arrested

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect is now in jail.

Earlier this week, police named 19-year-old Juanyah Clay as a suspect in the killing of Bryan Greene.

Greene was found dead inside an apartment on alumni drive back in January.

Clay is facing a list of other charges, including receiving stolen property and lying to police.

We’re waiting to learn more about what led up to his arrest.

