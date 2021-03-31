Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor began his press conference by announcing the state is opening vaccinations to everyone over the age of 16 for Pfizer and 18 for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson starting Monday.

He also announced a new vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. They plan on vaccinating 4,000 people a day, starting April 12. You can schedule your appointment now by visiting UofLHealth.org or calling 502-681-1435.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released

Latest News

The CDC has extended the federal eviction moratorium until the end of June, and Kentucky...
Some Ky. landlords say they aren’t getting enough help from eviction relief fund
The Holiday Gas Station off of Geist Road saw an attempted robbery foiled last Friday when a...
Good Samaritan stops robbery at Alaska gas station
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
‘I just keep hearing it’: Neighbor talks to WKYT about deadly Winchester shooting
freeze
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight