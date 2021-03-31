WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor began his press conference by announcing the state is opening vaccinations to everyone over the age of 16 for Pfizer and 18 for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson starting Monday.

He also announced a new vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. They plan on vaccinating 4,000 people a day, starting April 12. You can schedule your appointment now by visiting UofLHealth.org or calling 502-681-1435.

