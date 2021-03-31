Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Lexington.

Police were called to Bryan Station Road and Rookwood Parkway just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When units arrived, they found a woman in the road. Police confirmed to WKYT the victim was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers did not have a description of the vehicle involved in the crash. Police said rain complicated investigators’ efforts.

Bryan Station Road was still closed as of 4 a.m. with no timeframe for reopening.

