Anderson County man accused of child sexual exploitation offenses

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An Anderson County man is accused of child sexual exploitation.

Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested 32-year-old David A. Kiper after discovering he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday.

Kiper is currently charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

Kiper is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

