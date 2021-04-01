Advertisement

Anderson County man accused of child sexual exploitation offenses

David A. Kiper, 32.
David A. Kiper, 32.(Shelby Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An Anderson County man is accused of child sexual exploitation.

Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested 32-year-old David A. Kiper after discovering he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday.

Kiper is currently charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

Kiper is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

